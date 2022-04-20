Distributors And Journalists Received Corona Infection Prevention Kit

Mathura: District Officer of Mathura, Mr. Sarvagiram Mishra, today distributed kits of masks and sanitizers etc. to protect the distributors of news and journalists of print and electronic media from the infection of Corona outbreak.

Resources were provided to the print and electronic media and news distributors of the district to prevent infection of corona outbreak by the trust of philanthropist HP Singh Parihar and noted Bhagwatacharya Thakur Devkinandan Thakur.

In the meeting hall of the district headquarters, Mr. Mishra, the District Collector of the district, make all or the resources available.

District Magistrate Shri Mishra said that in order to save mankind from the dreaded disease, coronavirus at this time, any trust or society servant coming forward at such a time should be praised.

On this occasion, the National Secretary General of India National Secretary Uttar Pradesh Journalists Association's State Vice President and President of Braj Press Club Kamalakant Upamanyu Advocate welcomed all the social service and people associated with the trust. Distinguished journalists were present as well as Corona contagion to the brothers distributing the news in the district Save harvesting Thakur on this occasion went gifted brother Devkinandn G & Vijay Sharma and Jagdish Sharma, secretary of the World Peace Service Charitable Trust and family members of social activist HP Parihar were also present.