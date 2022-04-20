Distribution of flood relief set to resume in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to resume the distribution of Rs 10,000 per family as relief among those affected by October floods in Hyderabad.

The relief distribution, which was stopped by the State Election Commission (SEC) in view of model code of conduct for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, will resume with the officials conducting field visits to gather details of those who have not received the money.

GHMC, however, has appealed to people not to come to Mee Seva centres to apply for relief.

Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said GHMC officials will visit the houses and after verification of the affected the money will be deposited directly into the bank accounts.

The distribution of relief was stopped on November 18 on the direction of SEC. The government had promised to resume the same after GHMC elections.

As the polling process was completed with declaration of results on December 4, authorities asked the applicants not to come to Mee Seva centres, the online citizen services delivery centres.

The centres had seen long queues and stampede like situation for a couple of days before the process of applying for relief was stopped. Anticipating a similar situation again, GHMC asked the applicants not to throng Mee Seva centres.

According to officials, Rs 664 crore was distributed among 6.64 lakh families since October 20.

Heavy rains and floods on October 14-15 had battered the city and outskirts, killing about 50 people and inundating hundreds of colonies.

The government had announced that every affected family will be provided Rs 10,000.

However, many people in the affected areas complained that they have not received the aid.

After Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao announced on November 15 that those who have not received the aid can apply through Mee Seva centres, thousands had turned up at the centres to submit the applications.

The opposition parties cried foul saying that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is influencing the voters.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had assured the people before the polls that all the affected would get the relief. He had said that the government spent over Rs 600 crore and there will be no problem in spending another Rs 200 crore to 300 crore to cover all the affected.

TRS emerged as the single largest party with 55 seats in 150-member GHMC but its strength came down drastically from 99 it won in 2016. BJP increased its numbers from four to 48 while MIM retained 44 divisions.

—IANS