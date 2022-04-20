Distant Metals Reveal The Universe's Evolution

Washington: When did the first sources of light bombard the universe's gas, tearing electrons from atoms in a period known as reionization? A new study uses the metal-filled gas surrounding galaxies to learn more about the important transition.

The study was published in the recent journal of American Astronomical Society.

After the universe's birth in the hot Big Bang, expansion and cooling allowed the soup of electrons and protons that pervaded space to recombine into neutral hydrogen atoms. But sometime within the first billion years after the Big Bang, these atoms were again ionized by high-energy radiation from the first sources of light in the universe.

How and when, exactly, did this period of reionization occur? One way we can seek to answer these questions is by studying the gas that lies both between and immediately around galaxies.

While the broadly dispersed intergalactic medium (IGM) consists largely of hydrogen gas, the circumgalactic medium (CGM) immediately around galaxies is a little more complicated: it's enriched with elements heavier than helium -- "metals" -- that have been produced by the galaxy's stars and flung into the surrounding matter.

Because this distant gas is diffuse and dim, we can't easily study its emission. Instead, we explore these clouds of gas by looking at how they absorb light from bright background sources.

In a new study led by George Becker (University of California, Riverside), a team of scientists has examined the spectra of nearly 200 background quasars -- bright, active galaxies -- with redshifts up to z = 6.6, corresponding to a time when the universe was less than a billion years old. Their goal: to explore the absorption by clouds of metal-enriched CGM that lie between us and the quasars.

Becker and collaborators looked for the signatures of several metals in these clouds, including neutral oxygen. From their sample, the authors were able to infer how absorbing clouds containing neutral oxygen are distributed over cosmic time between redshifts of 3.2 < z < 6.5.

If circumgalactic gas were gradually enriched, we would expect to see the number density of neutral oxygen absorbers increase with decreasing redshift (closer to us, or longer time since the Big Bang), as metal-enriched gas continues to accumulate around galaxies over time.

Instead, Becker and collaborators see a dip in the number of neutral oxygen absorbers around a redshift of z ~ 6 as the universe ages from high redshift toward today. The reason? The authors argue that it's because the universe is becoming ionized at this time -- so the CGM contains less neutral oxygen in the period right after z ~ 6 because more of the oxygen gas is ionized.

What does this mean? The ionization of the metal-enriched gas immediately surrounding galaxies is directly linked to the reionization of the hydrogen in the broader intergalactic medium: for high-energy background radiation to reach the dense gas around galaxies and ionize it, this means that the surrounding IGM must recently have become ionized.

Becker and collaborators' observations of metals, therefore, help us to pinpoint the final stages of the epoch of reionization in the unive



