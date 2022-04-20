Dissolving Of J&K Assembly An Undemocratic Action: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has termed the dissolving of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by the Governor an ''undemocratic attitude''.

"Jammu-Kashir ki Vidhan Sabha ka Achanak Bhang kiya jana purnath aloktantrik hai( Dissolving the Jammu-kashmir assembly is totally undemocratic)," commented Mr Yadav through a tweet on Thursday.

The SP president further says that ," Aaj Kashmir se lekar Kerala tak har jagah loktrantra khatre me hai( Today from Kashmir to Kerala , everywhere the democracy is in threat).

"Desh ke sabhi Vicharwan nagrik ko ek sath ana hoga nahi to jantrantra ka gala ghot diya jayega

(Every person, who have their opinion, should have to unite otherwise democracy and mandate would be strangulated)," he further said. UNI