Disqualification Process Against 3 Council Members Could Help BJP Govt In Prez Polls

Lucknow: Ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh may have an upper hand in the coming Presidential polls as three seats in the Council -- two of the BSP and one of SP -- can fall vacant due to process of disqualification move against them. Five members of the present State Government, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are not the members of either house and they will have to enroll themselves as members of any house before September 19 when six-month time expires. Though it is now confirm that Mr Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, both MPs, would contest the Assembly bypolls after two party legislators leave their seats for them. Mr Maurya had already announced to contest from his old assembly seat of Sirathu in Kaushambi district which he had won in 2012. However, Mr Adityanath has not yet announced the seat from where he is slated to contest. The BJP is in search of three more safe seats probably from the Upper House for entry of another Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Transport Minister Swantra Deo Singh and Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza. But on the other hand, the fate of three Council members -- two of the BSP and one of SP -- is now up to Chairman Ramesh Yadav after notices were moved against them for disqualification. BSP leadership has sought disqualification of rebel members Nasimuddin Siddiqui and Brajesh Singh while a separate application was moved against SP member Ambika Choudhury, who had contested the 2017 assembly polls on BSP ticket from Ballia. The Council Chairman is now scrutinising the pleas and would seek legal opinion before taking a final decision, sources here today said. The BSP has sought disqualification of Siddiqui and Singh, who had defected to form their own political outfit. The petition for action against Chaudhary has come from a BJP leader as just before the elections, he defected to the BSP and contested assembly election from the same party. Siddiqui has been declared unattached after BSP expelled him from the party. "The defection from one party to another invites anti-defection law," a senior politician said here. At present, the Council has one vacant seat, with principal opposition SP has the majority of 66 members, followed by 10 of the BSP, 8 of BJP, 2 of Congress, one of RLD, five each of Teachers group and Independent group, one Independent and one unattached in the 100-member house. UNI