Dispute Within Judiciary Is Perturbing: Mayawati

Lucknow: Expressing her concern over the dispute within the judiciary, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Monday said it would only weaken the democracy if it was not sorted out soon.

She also apprehended that the BJP government at the centre could go for holding Parliamentary elections, along with Assembly polls in eight states this year.

Addressing a press conference, on the occasion of her 62nd birthday, Ms Mayawati said,"Dispute within the judiciary is a matter of concern as it could weaken the democracy.

There is a wide speculation that the BJP government would hold the Lok Sabha polls early this year along with eight other states. But the BSP is prepared to take on any move of the government, " she said.

Blaming the BJP as well as the Congress for the miseries of the Dalits and other backwards of the country, the BSP leader, a four-time chief minister of UP, compared her resignation from the Rajya Sabha similar to that of the resignation given by Dr B R Ambedkar as a law minister in 1951.

"Dr Ambedkar was forced to resign by the Congress and similarly this time I had been forced to resign from the Rajya Sabha by the BJP for not allowing me to speak on the Sabbirpur incident of Saharanpur. But fortunately, like Dr Ambedkar became a leader after his resignation, the BSP was supported in a big way in the just concluded civic polls which proves that people have taken my resignation seriously," she said.

Ms Mayawati blamed the BJP for misusing EVMs to win the elections and said that it was the BSP which lodged the complaint with the EC and Supreme Court first on this issue." It was only due to the BSP that EC had introduced VVPAT in the EVMs for some transparency," she said while questioning the BJP that why they are afraid of holding future elections through traditional ballot papers if they are so honest. She also alleged that the BJP on behest of the RSS was trying to dilute the Constitution and even weaken the reservation policy in the country." The BJP leaders and ministers are giving statements regularly about change in the Constitution which shows that some conspiracy has been hatched to make some changes in the Constitution," she alleged.

However, the BSP chief spared the Samajwadi Party in her press meet without even mentioning about it with just saying that she had already clarified her stand on opposition alliance in the future elections in UP.

The former UP CM said that Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin and both are conspiring against the Dalits and backwards and in order to woo the vote bank politics, they are just making fake promises. "While Congress seek Dalit vote by raking up threat on the Constitution and BJP on the other hand take the photo of Dr Ambedkar to show that they are much concerned about the community. However, both Congress and BJP are making their all out effort to wipe out the BSP but they have failed to do so," she claimed.

The BSP president also alleged that while the demonetisation had hit the poor of the country, the GST has affected the small and medium traders with giving rise of corruption and inflation.

During her 62nd birthday, Ms Mayawati also released the 13th volume of her book--" A travelogue of my Struggle-ridden life and BSP movement."

The BSP was celebrating the birthday of their leader as a ' Peoples' Welfare Day" by holding different programmes throughout the state to help the poor and needy. UNI



