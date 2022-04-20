Display Of Self Respect By Transgender Community

Bimal Kumar Pande,�The Hawk Dehradun: The transgender community of Uttarakhand has set an example of self respect by refusing to accept government pension proposal as it was evident from the fact that the department has not received any application from over 5000 trans-genders in the state. The number may be higher since no updated government record is available. They have also shown mirror to some organisations in Uttarakhand who often resort to agitation to seek government grants. Even after 69 years past independence, we still have not given an equal footing to the transgender community of India. It is only recently that, they too, have been given the same rights as anyone else. Society often labels them as Hijra and the job they are left with is either as a beggar or as a sex worker. It was in April 2014, Supreme Court recognised transgender people as the �third gender�, those falling neither in women�s nor men�s category. This was a great step for the community as their status was unobtrusive before this. The �precedent� made them eligible to make use of their Rights and laws. The effect of this initiation was seen in Raigarh where country saw first transgender as elected mayor, Tamil Nadu when it got India�s first transgender police officer and Kolkata, where a transgender principal was appointed. In Raigarh, independent candidate Madhu Kinnar scripted history when he won the Mayoral election of the Raigarh Municipal Corporation and won� by 4,537 votes against nearest BJP rival. Belonging to Dalit community, he is the first transgender to get elected as mayor across the country. After studying up to eighth standard, Madhu, whose real name is Naresh Chauhan, took up different works and used to collect money by singing and dancing in trains. Since Supreme Court judgement there is no looking back for the community. Now a Transgender Model Agency is all set to open and the community is looking forward to a new lease of life. The agency, a brain child of Rudrani Chettri, a Delhi-based transgender activist and head of MITR Trust, would be launched with photographer Rishi Raj in charge of the photo operations. Ms Chettri says the idea behind opening up a model agency comes from the feeling of 'frustration' which she and other trans-genders had to face. "The idea came out of a feeling of frustration as I saw many young beautiful transgender who are made to feel ugly from a young age. I was one of them," says Ms Chettri. Meanwhile, the MITR trust has been working with an Indian-British team of filmmakers for the last one year. They have been closely documenting their lives and struggles, with the hope that it will connect the long isolated 'hijra' community with the national and international audience. Ms Chettri has been working for more than 10 years in spreading awareness and fighting to improve transgender's lives in India. MITR helps over 1500 of them in Delhi alone. MITR trust has extensive plans for the future. Uttarakhand will be one of the first places they will expand besides, UP which has the highest transgender population in the country. The Mitr Trust has already shown a way to enhance proficiency skills of the community. It will build up their confidence but they need society�s support. They need to trust the world around them and it can only be done by not discriminating against them for who they are. Everybody should have the right to experience life to the fullest, facing the same challenges and struggles like everybody else. Old official records suggest that Uttarakhand has 4,555 transgenders. But There might be over 5000 transgender in the state as many do not openly declare it or register themselves as third gender. The Social Welfare department of Uttarakhand is always in news for irregularity and controversies and has no information about transgender population in the state.� But it launched a Rs 1000 per month pension scheme for transgender community between 40-60 year. Not a single application was received by the department since the scheme was launched a year ago. Anyway, great scheme by great people of the department for the community which is not interested in seeking sops? While many shameless organisation might be eying on the left over by a deprived community.