Disney World to furlough thousands of employees

Miami: Some 43,000 workers at the Disney World will be furloughed from April 19 after its indefinite closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

However, they will receive their medical and other benefits during the period of furlough, an agreement reached with Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of unions representing the Disney World employees, said on Sunday.

Disney World had 77,000 employees before it closed its parks, recreational places, and hotels in March, reports Efe news.

These workers had been receiving their salaries so far.

However, after April 19 the management would stop their pay since the company was not sure about the date when it would resume its usual activities.

According to Orlando Sentinel news, the 43,000 workers represented by the Service Trades Council Union were the largest group of staff to be furloughed across Florida.

The STCU on Saturday in a statement said: "Furloughed part-time employees who are currently eligible and elected medical insurance under the Affordable Care Act for the calendar year 2020 will remain eligible per their current enrollment."

The statement said that these employees would remain eligible for the Disney Aspire educational program.

Under the program, a network of schools enables eligible employees and cast members to pursue undergraduate and master''s degrees, high school completion, English-language, and Spanish-language learning and vocational training.

Nearly 200 workers of the Disney World, considered as essential employees, would continue to work to support essential operations, according to the STCU, the coalition of six syndicate organizations.

According to the newspaper, Disney has announced that the furlough would apply to executives, full-time and part-time non-union employees whose services are not essential.

Universal and Seaworld have announced similar measures.

On March 12, Disney had announced that "as a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice".

"The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority," it said and announced the temporary closure of Disneyland Paris as well.

