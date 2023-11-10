Disney delays 'Deadpool 3', 'Captain America 4' and other superhero titles

Los Angeles: Disney has updated its release calendar, delaying a number of Marvel Studios' superhero titles, including Deadpool 3, Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts.



Deadpool 3, which will bring back Ryan Reynolds as the titular Merc with a Mouth along with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, will be the studio's sole release in 2024, according to American news outlet Variety.



The Shawn Levy directorial will land in US theatres on July 26, 2024, as opposed to its earlier scheduled date of May 3, 2024.



Anthony Mackie-starrer Captain America: Brave New World had earlier occupied the July 26, 2024, date but will open in cinemas on February 14, 2025.



Another Marvel Studios movie that has been pushed is Thunderbolts, the antihero team-up starring Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.



The movie was moved from December 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025.



Additionally, Mahershala Ali-led Blade has been shifted to November 7, 2025, meaning that the movie will make its debut more than six years after Ali's casting was announced by Marvel Studios.



The release calendar shake up comes a day after Hollywood's actors union, SAG-AFTRA, reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike.



Besides Marvel Studios projects, Disney has pushed Barry Jenkins' Mufasa: The Lion King from July 5, 2024 to December 20, 2024.

—PTI