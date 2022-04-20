Dismissed Manipur University VC, Family Booked in Dowry Case in UP

Lucknow: A case under the Dowry Act and domestic violence has been registered against the dismissed vice-chancellor of Manipur University, professor Adya Prasad Pandey, his wife and former Bharatiya Janata Party MLC, Veena Pandey, and their two sons.

The case was registered on Thursday on the complaint of his daughter-in-law.

Police Inspector, Mahesh Pandey said on the complaint of Neha Pandey, an FIR against her father-in-law Adya Prasad Pandey, mother-in-law Veena Pandey, husband Dr. Shivesh Pandey and brother-in-law Dr. Nilesh Pandey has been lodged under section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult)), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without consent of woman) of IPC, section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Police said the complainant alleged she was married to Shivesh in 2014 and since then she was being tortured for not fulfilling the demand of gifting a vehicle worth Rs 25 lakh to Shivesh.

She claimed that she was physically and mentally tortured by her in-laws for the past six years and no amount of mediation by relatives could resolve the situation.

The police official said the matter was under investigation and action, if needed, would be taken.

—PTI