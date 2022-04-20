Dismissed cop dies of heart attack in police compound in UP

Noida: A 34-year-old man, who was recently dismissed from the Uttar Pradesh Police, died of a heart attack in a police compound in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

Priyavrat Singh served as a constable and was terminated from the service last month, the officials said.

Singh, who hailed from Barot in nearby Baghpat district, was earlier deployed at the Dadri police station and had visited his former colleagues on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"He had gone to the bathroom in the residential compound of the police station where he was later found lying unconscious. He was then taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead," Singh said.

His postmortem report came on Tuesday and confirmed that he died of a heart attack, the DCP said.

He said the body has been handed over to the family.

According to the officials, Singh was named as an accused in five to six criminal cases, including those of robbery, and was first put under suspension and eventually terminated from service last month. —PTI