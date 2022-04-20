Disha Patani: Super excited to start shoot of 'Ek Villan 2' soon

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani is looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, Ek Villain 2.

The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film "Malang".

"Starting the new year on the set is the best way to begin the year for me. I am super excited to start the shoot of 'Ek Villan 2' soon and to reunite with Mohit sir," she said.

"After 'Malang', I am looking forward to working with him again and start a new journey," she added.

Disha will also be seen in "Radhe" opposite Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Disha posted her sultry photo on Instagram to wish her fans a happy new year. "Happy new year everyone. God bless all," she captioned the photo in which she is posing in a white swimwear and smiling.

—IANS