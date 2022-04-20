Disha Patani to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2

New Delhi : Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff will be paired opposite his real life heartthrob Disha Patani in the sequel of the hit film 'Baghi', it was announced today.



'Dish Patani to star opposite @iTIGERSHROFF in #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi2, we're looking forward to this awesome pairing! ,'Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala said in a statement.

On casting Disha Patani for the female lead in 'Baghi 2', producer Sajid Nadiadwala said he was keen to have a fresh pairing for the film.

'When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role.

I am really happy with my cast and very excited to kick start the project with them,'he said.

The announcement puts at rest speculation over the name of the female lead of the film.

There has been lot of speculation and anticipation as to who will be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2.

Trade sources said that Tiger Shroff will be heading to Hong Kong in July to prepare for his role in the sequel to his 2016 movie Baaghi.

The actor will be preparing for the stunts under the guidance of special martial arts director Tony Ching.

The actor will undergo training in Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun and different styles of Wushu.

--UNI