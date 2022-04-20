Disha Patani shares glimpse of her fav exercises

    Menu
    Mumbai: Disha posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen doing weighted squats with 70 kilos, hip thrust with 30kilos, hamstring curls and deadlifts with a kettlebell.

    "Some of my fav go to exercises," she wrote as caption.

    Disha's sister Khushboo wrote: "Damn (fire emojis). Burning sensation"


    Her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha wrote: "Woah Deeeeeshu".

    Disha's upcoming release includes the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe". Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film "Bharat".

    She also has "Ek Villain 2" and "KTina" coming up.

