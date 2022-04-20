Disha Patani looks gorgeous in post-workout pic

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a gorgeous post work-out photograph herself.

Disha took to Instagram to share the picture, taken after what appears to be a gruelling workout session.

In the photograph, Disha flashes the peace sign while pouting and winking. She is seen wearing a grey sports bra and fiery orange sports shorts.

Disha''s sister Khusboo Patani dropped a comment on the image. She wrote: Hell yeah!" with a muscle emoji.

The latest photograph of Disha currently has 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in "Radhe" starring superstar Salman Khan.

--IANS