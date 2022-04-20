Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff do not like to go to parties

Amid a huge buzz around their forthcoming film 'Baaghi 2', the 'much in news' couple in Bollywood Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff says they do not like to go for parties.

Speaking on a show on MTV channel, the duo revealed that contrary to what is the norm in the film industry, they do not like to go to parties.

The show 'MTV Baba Ki Chowki' saw Tiger talk about his bond with his parents, which in today's day and age we don't get to hear from a lot of people of this generation.

"Maa Baap ko bohot izzat karta hun mai (I respect my parents a lot),"Tiger said.

On the show, Tiger revealed that he did a stunt for 'Baaghi 2' which everybody said that he will not be able to.

He also went ahead and gave a salute to the Indian army .

Talking about the film , Tiger said that it is a tribute to those army men.

A sequel to the Tiger Shroff and Shaddha Kapoor 'Baaghi', 'Baaghi 2' is set for release on March 30.

UNI



