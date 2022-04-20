Dish TV to stream streaming platform Hoichoi's content

Dish TV India has partnered with streaming platform Hoichoi to air its exclusive content, the DTH service provider said on Wednesday. Dish TV viewers having Android-based connected devices can now view a host of Bengali language content, Hoichoi originals, music videos and movies, Dish TV said in a release.

"Catering to the growing audience appetite for entertainment in their native language, we are delighted to collaborate with Hoichoi to offer premium viewing content for our Bengali customers on both our DishTV and D2H platforms.

"We will continue to enhance the content offering on our hybrid set up box through more such partnerships," Dish TV Executive Director & Group CEO Anil Dua said.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the association.

