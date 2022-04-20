Discussions On For Agenda Of Afghan-Taliban Formal Talks

Kabul: The delegation representing Afghanistan in the talks with the Taliban on has said that discussions have started over the agenda of the formal talks between the two sides.

The team members said on Thursday that the working groups from both sides are expected to meet on Saturday to finalize the agenda, reports TOLO News.

This comes a day after negotiators from both sides of the Afghan peace negotiations in Doha agreed on procedural rules for the talks.

The development in Doha came after 80 days of lengthy and tough discussions.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem stated that a general meeting of the two sides was held in Doha on Wednesday, and the joint committee was tasked with preparing the topics for the agenda of the talks.

"The current talks between the delegations from the two sides indicate that there is a will for peace among Afghans," he added.

Sources in Doha have said that the two sides have agreed to acknowledge the US-Taliban peace agreement and the UN decisions on Afghanistan as the foundation for the talks.

The peace negotiations between teams from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban started on September 12, TOLO News reported.

However, talks had been delayed because of disagreements over procedural rules.

This comes as pressure from Afghanistan's international partners had increased on both sides of the talks to compromise and show flexibility during the talks.

The Afghan government has expressed hope that this time the Taliban will reduce violence significantly or agree on a ceasefire.

But the Taliban has said that it expects that with the start of the formal talks, the remaining prisoners should be released and the names of the groups leaders should be removed from the UN blacklist. —IANS