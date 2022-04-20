Discussion on Pandemics in Literature at Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literary society of the Department of English, Shoolini University had a virtual discussion on "Pandemics in Literature". It was a run-up to a conference of "Epidemics and Pandemics in literature" to be held later in the year. Along with the faculty of the department of English, the speakers were Manuel Broncano of TAMU Texas of USA, Nilak Datta of BITS Pilani Goa, and Professor ML Raina who has been Professor Emeritus at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Keynote was delivered by Prof Tejnath Dhar of Shoolini University. Prof Pawel Jędrzejko from the University of Silesia, Poland, also participated in the discussion.

Professor Tej Nath Dhar, gave a historical overview of pandemics and epidemics in literature. He referred to Bocaccio and also talked about Daniel Defoe's novel, A Journal of Plague Year. He took into account many more relevant works and writers and concluded his presentation with a quotation on how the corona is busy playing with our lives.

Pawel Jedrzejko gave a philosophical point of view on the subject and said that when people are locked within the walls and stones, they realize how locked out they are from nature. He made us ponder on the fact that pandemics and epidemics make us aware that invisible enemies make us slaves of domestic place, that something familiar becomes so unfamiliar. Manuel Brancano, gave an expanded view of Edgar Allen Poe's works. He shared the "Masque of Red Death", an important story by Edgar Allen Poe. Speaking of the role played by globalization and the colonial experience in the spread of sickness and disease, he suggested that pandemics and epidemics unite the world and make the human experience a universal one.

Mr. Nilak Datta talked about the book that was born out of the Belletristic sessions itself, "Covid's Metamorphosis: Stories of Our Corona Times", which was edited and compiled by Nilak Datta and Prof. Manju Jaidka. He put forward the point that the book is not only about the corona pandemic but also shows how people react to forced physical isolation from society. The books and the stories in it are about that double bind, that feeling of both isolation and togetherness at the same time.

Ms.Sakshi Sundaraman Assistant Prof. gave an interesting sight on the film text, Contagion. She read a synopsis of the film which can be considered as an early warning of what was to come but, it should be seen as a work based on extensive research.

The session was concluded by Prof. ML Raina with his valuable and insightful comments by which all the attendees benefitted a lot, and also with the brief talk by Manju Jaidka on the various prediction of the pandemic. Belletristic, Shoolini Loves Literature Society, meets every Friday and holds discussions that are live-streamed on several Facebook pages, and have a very wide reach. The aim is to bring like-minded people together and discuss aspects of literary texts, movements, and writing skills that go far beyond the printed text, bringing people and minds together through a shared love for literature. Faculty members of the English Department of Shoolini, including Neeraj Pizar and Purnima Bali, are actively engaged in organising regular literary events that are exceptionally popular in academic circles.

Prof Manju Jaidka said that next Friday, the second session of the present discussion will be held. There will be four presenters from four different countries.