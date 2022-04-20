Disaster Building Up In U'khand As Active Cases Mount To 74,480, 168 Die Today









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On May 10, 2021

Need To Scale Up Testing, Tracking, Tracing & Treatment / Vaccination

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 2,49,814 on Monday as 5,541 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,66,521 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 74,480. The state's toll climbed to 3,896 as 168 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,917. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,887. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 66.66%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,857 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 717, 591 and 517 respectively. That apart, 371 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 335 Pauri Garhwal, 271 Tehri Garhwal, 228 Champawat, 210 Chamoli, 158 Rudraprayag, 103 Pithoragarh, 96 Bageshwar and 87 in Almora.