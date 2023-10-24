Director Lokesh Kanagaraj injured after fans go berserk at Palakkad

Kochi: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of blockbuster Tamil action thriller film ‘Leo’ on Tuesday suffered injuries on his leg while taking part in a promo event of his film at a movie hall in Palakkad.



Kanagaraj arrived at the movie hall and by then a massive crowd of well wishers had already gathered to have a glimpse of the director.



He was in the state for promotion of the film at Palakkad, Trissur and Kochi and had planned to return later in the day.



But his plans went awry after the fans turned delirious and made a mad rush to come close to the director to take selfies which created stampede.



Soon the police started chasing fans and in the melee, Kanagaraj suffered an injury to his leg.



It was with great difficulty the police managed to bring things under control.



Following the injury, Kanagaraj cancelled his plans to reach Trissur and Kochi and returned to Chennai.



He however has promised he will return to Kerala as part of promoting the Vijay starrer.

—IANS