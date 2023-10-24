    Menu
    Showbiz

    Director Lokesh Kanagaraj injured after fans go berserk at Palakkad

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October24/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Director Lokesh Kanagaraj injured

    Kochi: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of blockbuster Tamil action thriller film ‘Leo’ on Tuesday suffered injuries on his leg while taking part in a promo event of his film at a movie hall in Palakkad.

    Kanagaraj arrived at the movie hall and by then a massive crowd of well wishers had already gathered to have a glimpse of the director.

    He was in the state for promotion of the film at Palakkad, Trissur and Kochi and had planned to return later in the day.

    But his plans went awry after the fans turned delirious and made a mad rush to come close to the director to take selfies which created stampede.

    Soon the police started chasing fans and in the melee, Kanagaraj suffered an injury to his leg.

    It was with great difficulty the police managed to bring things under control.

    Following the injury, Kanagaraj cancelled his plans to reach Trissur and Kochi and returned to Chennai.

    He however has promised he will return to Kerala as part of promoting the Vijay starrer.

    —IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Lokesh Kanagaraj Leo movie Film promotion event Crowd stampede incident Vijay starrer promotion Director's injury Kerala event
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in