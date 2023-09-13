Director (Finance), Solar Energy Corporation Of India Takes Charge

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Joshit Ranjan Sikidar has joined Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) as Director (Finance) on 12th September, 2023.

Shri Sikidar is Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, Cost Accountant and MBA (Finance), with total post-qualification experience of more than 30 years.

Before his appointment as Director (Finance), Shri Sikidar was working as Group General Manager (Finance) and Company Secretary of RITES Limited. His total tenure of service includes more than four years in RITES, more than 16 years in NSPCL (a joint venture of NTPC & SAIL) and more than nine years in SAIL – Bhilai Steel Plant. He has experience in Finance Establishment, Corporate Expenditure, Corporate Taxation Cell, Treasury Functions, Expotech Finance, Compliances and Corporate Governance.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited is a Miniratna Category-I CPSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

In the present scenario, SECI has a major role to play in the development of the renewable energy sector. The company is a nodal agency for implementation of a number of schemes of MNRE. In addition, SECI has ventured into solar project development on turnkey basis for several PSUs and Government departments. The company also has a Category-1 power trading license and is active in this domain through trading of solar power generated by projects set up under the schemes it implements.