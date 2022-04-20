Direct Cash Transfer Scheme To Small, Marginal Farmers Unlikely To Solve Agrarian Crisis: LGP

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) has claimed that the NDA government's direct cash transfer scheme to small and marginal farmers is unlikely to help solve the problems of these people in rural areas who are facing acute agrarian crisis over the years.

The LGP said the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur on Sunday, in view of forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, would not be panacea for the poor farming community in the country. State party president S N Singh said here on Monday that farmers have been facing worst crisis, which has been further accentuated due to menace of stray animals devouring their crops but the government has not been able to take effective preventive measures so far.

"Cash dole out of Rs 6,000 annually, to small and marginal farmers in three instalments of Rs 2,000 with effect from December 2018, cannot be a solution to the problems," he said.

Mr Singh said the way NDA government rushed through its implementation from Gorakhpur, the non-BJP states did not meet the deadline leaving lakhs of farmers without cash incentive. "If the NDA government was so concerned about the plight of poor people, it should have taken these corrective measures much earlier and not wait for parliamentary election," he added.

LGP said since the credibility of the NDA government has gone down drastically, the people are unlikely to take these measures seriously in the run up to the general elections. "The implementation of cash dole out scheme for small and marginal farmers in next year's budget with retrospective effect of December 2018, is not only strange and unprecedented but has created suspicion among the people about its continuation post general election," he said, while adding that direct cash transfer scheme is not solution to the agrarian crisis as it requires overall inclusive approach to address the problems. Mr Singh said the NDA government's political knee-jerk reaction to the problem, to woo the rural electorate is bound to fall flat. " Worst price slump in agriculture production has landed the farming community in acute crisis in the country. NDA government has totally failed to control the crisis as prices of agricultural produce have gone down and non-agriculture products have registered upward trend sharply thereby farmers, while earning less, are forced to spend more," he said.

LGP said the NDA government's much-publicised claim of "doubling the income" of farmers has thus proved to be a big farce. UNI