Diplomatic Ties: India Maintains Ongoing Communication with Israeli and Palestinian Leaders, Affirms Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj at UNGA

India's Diplomatic Engagement: Navigating the Israel-Palestine Conflict and UN Resolutions for Humanitarian Aid

United Nations: India's Ambassador to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, declared on Tuesday that India remains in constant communication with the leaders of both Israel and Palestine, emphasizing a "clear and consistent" message throughout the ongoing Middle East conflict. The primary objective, as expressed by Kamboj, is to prevent further escalation, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid and promoting the swift restoration of peace and stability.



Addressing the UN General Assembly, Kamboj underscored the significant loss of civilian lives, particularly among women and children, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. She condemned the death of civilians as unacceptable and affirmed India's strong stance against terrorism, pointing to the terror attacks in Israel on October 7 as the immediate trigger for the current situation.



India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism was emphasized, with a specific demand for the immediate and unconditional release of those taken hostage. Kamboj conveyed that India's leadership is actively engaging with leaders in the region, reiterating the importance of preventing escalation, ensuring humanitarian aid, and pursuing a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.



The Ambassador's statements came during a General Assembly meeting called after the US vetoed a resolution proposed by Russia in the Security Council on humanitarian aid delivery in the Gaza Strip. Despite the adoption of a resolution by the Council, which called for increased humanitarian assistance without explicitly demanding a ceasefire, India acknowledged the UAE's leadership in drafting the resolution.



Kamboj shared India's perspective on the conflict in various international forums, including the G20, BRICS, and the Voice of the Global South Summit in November 2023. India has consistently advocated for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population, expressing hope that the Security Council resolution adopted in December would contribute to enhanced assistance.



Highlighting India's concrete contributions, Kamboj informed the General Assembly that India has supplied 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 16.5 tonnes of medicine, in two tranches to the people of Palestine. Additionally, India provided five million dollars, including 2.5 million dollars in December to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), supporting core programs and services for Palestinian refugees.



Reaffirming India's commitment to a just, peaceful, and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, Kamboj stressed the necessity of a two-state solution achieved through direct negotiations between both parties. She urged de-escalation, the rejection of violence, and efforts to create conditions for the early resumption of direct peace negotiations.



Ambassador Robert Wood, Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs at the US Mission to the UN, commented on the UNSC resolution's adoption, highlighting Washington's commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis and engaging in direct diplomacy. He expressed regret over the disconnection of certain ideas and amendments, referring to the vetoed proposal by Moscow.



During the General Assembly session, a group of rabbis disrupted proceedings, demanding urgent action for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Led by Rabbis 4 Ceasefire, the demonstration included recitations of prayers and excerpts of the UN Declaration of Human Rights, with banners urging President Biden to support a ceasefire. The rabbis were eventually escorted out of the UN building by security.

—Input from Agencies