Diplomatic row with Canada will not impact military engagement: Army official

New Delhi: A senior Indian Army source stated on Wednesday that the Canadian Army would be participating in the conclave of the Indo-Pacific army commanders in Delhi next week, notwithstanding the latest diplomatic row between India and Canada.

On September 26 and 27, the Indian Army will host a conclave with the goal of developing a unified strategy to maintain peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific in the face of rising international worries over China's expanding military might in the region.

In June, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made claims of Indian operatives' "potential" participation in the murder of Khalistani rebel Hardeep Singh Nijjar, further straining diplomatic ties between India and Canada.—Inputs from Agencies