DIPAM To Organise Conference On 'Creating Wealth Through Markets'

New Delhi (The Hawk): In celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)”, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is organinsing a Conference on the theme “Creating Wealth through Market” as an iconic event in 75 cities across the country on tomorrow starting at 04:00 PM. This initiative aims to educate, encourage and empower people in 75 cities across India about investments and creating wealth as well as on the steps taken by the Government for ensuring financial growth of the citizens.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will join the conference from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad will participate in the Conference from Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The inaugural address will be followed by a session at the local venue in 75 cities with eminent speakers comprising of Financial Experts / Professionals / Bankers / Influencers etc. The event will feature discussions on broad topics such as:

Growth of Indian Capital Markets in the past 75 years.

Women as rising Independent Investors.

Role of Government and other Market Players in improving Market Confidence.

Financial Literacy- a road to financial wellbeing.

Future of Indian capital markets i.e. Amrit Kaal

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is being celebrated in the country in commemoration of 75 years of independence of India, and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It’s a celebration of our collective achievements as a 75-year-old independent country with a legacy of 5000+ years of ancient history. The celebration rests on five pillars outlined by the Prime Minister i.e. Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding force for moving forward, keeping dreams and duties as inspiration. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

True to the pan-India essence of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, DIPAM will conduct the programme in all major Indian languages in 75 cities for better and easier acceptability among the people. Reflecting its extensive reach, the Programme covers all geographical areas of the country from Ladakh to Lakshdweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and no area of the country is left out of its ambit.