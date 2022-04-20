Dinesh Lal Yadav Files Nomination From Azamgarh LS Seat

Azamgarh: Challenging Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav from this Lok Sabha seat, Bhojpuri film superstar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua on Saturday reached the Collectorate while riding a 'rickshaw' and filed his nomination from the Azamgarh seat.

In the presence of BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Mr Nirahua sat on the decked up rickshaw at the DAV College ground and left for the Collectorate. Mr Dinesh Lal Yadav was riding the rickshaw whereas party district president became its passenger. On this occasion, party supporters were also present in huge numbers.

After covering a distance of around 700 metres, actor turned politician Nirahua reached the Collectorate and went inside with his lawyer and proposer. A large number of people remained present during this time to catch a glimpse of the film star. During the brief road show, the Collectorate and surrounding areas experienced a jam like situation for some time. Notably, SP president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the present elections from Azamgarh in place of Mainpuri. SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is the party candidate from the Mainpuri seat who had defeated BJP's Ramakant Yadav with over 60,000 votes from Azamgarh at the peak of the 'Modi wave' in 2014 elections. This time, apart from Nirahua, the BJP has fielded another Bhojpuri super star Ravi Kishan from the Gorakhpur seat. UNI