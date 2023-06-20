Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dinakaran Or Annamalai? Who between them will be the next Tamil Nadu CM replacing Muthuvel Stalin, now seemingly firmly entrenched as the state CM with no worry of any kind. But, disclose sources in the state, from below his feet, the carpet of safety is being taken away by the BJP headed by Annamalai, already propped up as the next state CM replacing Stalin, already all throughout the state famed as protector of only his innumerable "illegal" kith-n-kin" and neglecting the Tamilians of all hues. They are being used only as his vote bank. But strictly put, they are not benefitting in any way from him or his government that is now truly for Stalin + his kith-n-kin, of Stalin + his kith-n-kin, by him + his kith-n-kin 24x7 with no concern for the masses of all hues. Thus the best alternative to Sralin is Annamalai. He is national, has national perspective, represents national and that too, ruling party BJP and thus is truly national unlike Stalin who is say, anti-Hindi officially but is all the time hob-nobbing with Hindi-kingdom. The masses are not being made aware of this as they are now being told that come out of the Stalin-syndrome and be national, partake of national progresses, have national perspectives to be not fooled by self-serving Stalin or his late father Karunanishi. The masses are surely lapping it up all dearly. Some of them of course are bending toward "yesterday's all purpose Super CM" Dinakaran. He is refurbishing himself after staying in political oblivion for a decade or so. He wants to be active again in the state with an eye to the Fort St George opposite Marina Beach. The political weather in the state indeed is hotting up fast, say insiders.