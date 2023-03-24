    Menu
    Dilma Rousseff to lead BRICS Bank

    March24/ 2023

    Beijing: The New Development Bank (NDB), a multinational financial organisation founded by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), "unanimously" elected former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as its president on Friday.

    The Shanghai-based bank stated that Rousseff, 75, will be replacing Marcos Troyjo, also of Brazil.

