Diljit Dosanjh takes a jibe at those who slammed 'pizza langar'; check out post

Chandigarh: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has slammed those who criticised the 'pizza langar' at the farmers' protest near Delhi borders last week. The 36-year-old has extended support to the farmers protesting against the new farm bills.

The Punjabi singer tweeted a picture on Monday that read: "Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news."

To this, the singer wrote: "Shaa Baa Shey. Badaa Didh Dukheya Tuadha Hain?"

Last week, hundreds of pizzas were distributed at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border among protesters who have been camping against the government's controversial agricultural laws.

"The farmers who gave the dough for pizzas can also afford to have one themselves," Shanbir Singh Sandhu, who organised the feast with his four friends, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While there were many who praised the initiative, dubbed as "Pizza Langar"; some on social media claimed the protests had been hijacked.

—PTI