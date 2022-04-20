Dilip Kumar recovering, to be kept in ICU for 3 days

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is being treated for kidney-related ailments, is recuperating at a hospital here and will be kept under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the next two-three days, a senior official said.



The 94-year-old actor was admitted to the city-based Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra on Wednesday morning due to dehydration and urinary tract infection.

"Today he has no fever, no breathlessness. He is conscious, the creatinine levels have come down as compared to yesterday," Ajaykumar Pandey, Vice President of Lilavati Hospital told PTI.

"Due to his age, he is under observation and will be in the ICU for two-three days depending on how his body responds," he added.

Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Dr Arun Shah are treating him.