Dilip Kumar is stable, recovering well: Saira Banu

Mumbai:�Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of high fever and chest infection, is stable now and recovering well, according to his wife Saira Banu. The 93-year-old cinema legend was admitted to Lilavati Hospital here around 2 AM, and was kept under observation with doctors attending on him stating that the next 72 hours are crucial. Saira took to the actor's official Twitter account to give an update about his health. "Dilip Sahab was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for treatment of high fever and chest infection on April 15 night. He was advised intravenous administration of antibiotics for speedy recovery," Saira said in a statement. "Oral drugs would not act as fast as the IV injections, the doctors advised. Hence it became necessary to shift him to a hospital. He is recovering well and is stable by the grace of God and the care of the doctors treating him. He is in a room and in the hospital and not in the ICU as spread by rumours." Earlier, a doctor attending to the actor had said that Kumar would be kept under observation for 72 hours. "It takes time for a patient to respond to the treatment in the same way as it takes three hours for the food to digest," Dr Jalil Parker of Lilavati Hospital said.