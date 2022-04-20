Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

Mumbai:�Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised for nearly a week due to respiratory problems, was discharged today. Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on April 15 because high fever, chest infection and respiratory issues. "He is fine. He is stable and normal now and so we have discharged him today," Dr Jalil Parkar told PTI. Wearing a light pink color kurta-pyjama, Kumar came out on on a wheel chair accompanied by wife Saira Banu around noon. Earlier, doctors had said that Kumar would be discharged last evening but the family decided against it and postponed it for today. Superstar Aamir Khan had come to meet the 93-year-old legend last evening. Kumar, whose real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan, has featured in several hit films during his six-decade long career such as "Madhumati", "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Ganga Jamuna", "Ram Aur Shyam", "Karma" and others. He was last seen onscreen in the film "Qila" in 1998. He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.