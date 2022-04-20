Dilip Ghosh dismisses speculation of Sourav Ganguly joining BJP

Kolkata: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday dismissed speculations of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly joining the party, saying he had no idea about it and it had not been discussed.

"I have no idea about it, nor has there been any discussion in the meeting," Ghosh told reporters when asked.

This comes amid media reports that Ganguly is likely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7.

The state party chief also said the core committee of the party will soon declare names of the candidates for the first and second phase of elections in West Bengal.

"Core committee has discussed candidates for the first and second phase of the election here in West Bengal. It will soon declare the names," he said, adding that they also reviewed the upcoming election rallies in the state.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)