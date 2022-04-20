Dilip’s ‘political tourist’ barb at Babul after defection to TMC

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day after former Union minister Babul Supriyo defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress, on Sunday, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh slammed Babul and called him a “political tourist”.

“Exodus in politics is commonplace and the recent defection won’t affect the BJP. The party’s pillars are those who normally don’t come to the forefront. But, there are many political tourists,” said Ghosh.

It is now well known that both BJP leaders Supriyo and Ghosh never gelled and a few times their differences came out in the open too. Now that both are in rival parties, it can be expected that the attacks on each other would only go up.

About his former colleague Ghosh, Supriyo had said that he will present Dilip Ghosh the elementary book on alphabets in Bengali for him to learn the language better.

“The language that Dilip Ghosh speaks is not proper Bengali and he should learn Bengali before speaking,” Babul had said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the singer-turned-politician said he will request the Trinamool Congress (TMC) so that he is not asked to campaign in Bhabanipur constituency for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as his ‘sister’ Priyanka Tibrewal is contesting against Mamata Banerjee.

“I know Priyanka personally and I don’t want to get into any personal controversy so I would request my party not to insist on any such obligations. Moreover, Mamata Di doesn't need any campaign from anyone in her constituency,” claimed the former Union minister.

While campaigning in the constituency, BJP candidate Priyanka said that if Babul comes to campaign for Mamata Banerjee in the constituency then she would think that politics is more important to him than personal relationships.

Babul had also congratulated Priyanka on her being the BJP contestant from Bhabanipur and was effusive in his comments on social media, while talking about his association with the young firebrand lawyer.