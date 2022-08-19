    Menu
    Dilapidated 4-storey building crashes in Mumbai's Borivali suburb

    The Hawk
    August19/ 2022

    Mumbai: A four-storey dilapidated building crashed in the Saibaba Nagar area of Borivali west suburb around 12.30 p.m., BMC Disaster Control said here on Friday.

    According to BMC, the ground-plus-four floor Gitanjali Building which collapsed, was declared a dangerous structure and had been vacated, and further details were awaited.

    The incident occurred when the dahi-handi celebrations were in full swing in the vicinity, and the rescuers were checking to ascertain if any persons were injured or trapped there.

    The Mumbai Fire Brigade sent 10 fire tenders, three ambulances to the spot, and other teams have also been rushed for relief and rescue operations. 

    —IANS

