�Dil Dhadakne Do� title track to be launched today

Mumbai: The makers of �Dil Dhadakne Do� (DDD) are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film which has some of the biggest names in the industry on board. And after receiving applause for the trailer, team DDD is gearing up to launch the title track of the film. The first song of the film will be launched today. Starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar, �Dil Dhadakne Do� has been directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film will see Ranveer and Priyanka play siblings for the first time. The dashing young actor will be romancing his alleged former ladylove Anushka Sharma on screen for the third time. The DDD team is pumped up for the launch of the title track.