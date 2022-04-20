Digvijaya Singh takes dig at Centre over Kumbh amidst rising Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took a jibe at the Centre over allowing lakhs of people to gather in Uttarakhand for Kumbh in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

"While there is a ban on cricket fans to go to the stadium to enjoy a match, lakhs of devotees are being allowed to congregate in Uttarakhand's Kumbh. Thanks!" Singh tweeted.

As many as 24,492 new COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,23,432, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

On Monday in a late-night press statement, it was announced that in the wake of sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to organise remaining T20 International Matches between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad behind closed doors without audiences.

The matches slated to be played on March 16, 18 and 20 will be played in closed doors without spectators.

Also, on Monday, Uttrakhand chief minister had said that a COVID-19 report would not be necessary to participate in the upcoming 'shahi snans' (holy bath) during the Kumbh Mela.

"I had asked not to stop people from coming here but they must follow COVID guideline. Devotees were afraid that they will not be allowed to enter if their COVID report will not negative on which I confirmed, the report is not needed," said Rawat said.

"Around 32-33 lakh devotees people participated in first 'shahi snan' and they left for their home peacefully. However, the upcoming three 'snans' will be challenging. We have increased bus services four times to help people reach

Kumbh Mela easily from the border," he added.The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. (ANI)