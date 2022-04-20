Dignitaries Coming To U'khand To Be Welcomed With Books Not Bouquets

Dehradun: Dignitaries visiting Uttarakhand will now be offered books and not bouquets as a token of welcome.

Inspired by a suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat on June 17, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today issued a directive introducing a slight change in the traditional mode of welcome accorded to dignitaries visiting the state. Dignitaries coming to Uttarakhand should be welcomed with books instead of bouquets, the chief minister's order said.

Books to be gifted to dignitaries should be on Uttarakhand's history, its culture and social conditions and its geography, an official release quoting the CM said.

Even before issuing an order to this effect, the chief minister gifted a book on Uttarakhand's history to NDA presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind when the latter arrived here yesterday to canvass support for himself.