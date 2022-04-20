DigitalOcean, Hasura to help students build apps on cloud

Bengaluru: To encourage students build solutions and launch business ventures, US-based cloud platform DigitalOcean and app building platform Hasura on Thursday partnered with IIT-Madras to launch the second edition of "Introduction to Modern Application Development" (IMAD).





IMAD is a free online course designed by Hasura and IIT-Madras which aims to combine theory and practice, encouraging students to build applications on the cloud.









"We partnered with IIT-Madras and Hasura on the first edition of IMAD which turned out to be the largest ever MOOC in India with more than 57,000 registrations," said Prabhakar Jayakumar, Country Manager, DigitalOcean, in a statement.





People from 21 countries participated in the first edition.





The eight-week online course commences from January 23 and will go over the basics of the internet, browsers, databases and web and mobile application development.





--IANS