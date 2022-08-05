Digitalization of Anganwadi Services

New Delhi (The Hawk): IT systems have been leveraged to strengthen and bring about transparency in nutrition delivery support systems at the Anganwadi centres. The ‘Poshan Tracker’ application was rolled out on 1st March 2021 as an important governance tool. The Poshan Tracker facilitates monitoring and tracking of all AWCs, AWWs and beneficiaries on defined indicators. Technology under Poshan Tracker is being leveraged for dynamic identification of stunting, wasting, under-weight prevalence among children. Further, under Poshan Abhiyan, for the first time, a digital revolution was ushered in when the Anganwadi Centres were equipped with mobile devices. The mobile application has also facilitated digitization and automation of physical registers used by AWWs that helps in improving their quality of work.

Universal access to Anganwadi Services ensures that no beneficiary, who migrates or whose family migrates from one State to another or within a State is deprived of access to key services delivered through Anganwadis. To facilitate the same, a module on ‘migration’ is available and functional on Poshan Tracker. Using the same, beneficiary details can be accessed by the Anganwadi Centre, where the beneficiary migrated to, by using the beneficiary’s Aadhar details. The Anganwadi Worker at the Centre, where the beneficiary migrated to, can pull the data of the beneficiary to its own data-base by using the migration module. In this regard, Ministry has informed all States / UTs about the detailed flowchart of the migration module on the Poshan Tracker and advised them to undertake appropriate measures for wider dissemination of the availability of this facility among beneficiaries

Aadhaar Seeding of beneficiaries has been initiated to ensure last mile tracking and effective delivery of services to beneficiaries at Aanganwadi centres. Further, a child's Aadhaar card shall not be mandatory for availing the benefits under the Scheme. The benefits under the scheme can be accessed using the mother's Aadhaar card. As on 31st July 2022, close to 53% of beneficiaries have been Aadhar seeded on the Poshan Tracker. The Ministry is constantly following up with the States/ UTs to complete the Aadhar seeding process. Funds for enrollment kits have been placed with the States/UTs to facilitate enrollment of beneficiaries at the AWC itself.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.



