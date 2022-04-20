Digital Library To Be Constructed In Uttarakhand For Preservation Of Sanskrit Manuscripts

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday that a digital library will be constructed in the state for the preservation of Sanskrit manuscripts.

"It was decided in the meeting that budget will be provisioned for the work of Sanskrit and for the preservation of manuscripts, a digital library will be made, and various events will be organised on the occasion of Kumbh Mela, besides conferences, seminars, training, more workshops will be organised," read a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Various competitions and drama training will also be imparted in Sanskrit by the state's Sanskrit Academy.

The release also stated that the name of the Sanskrit Academy shall be changed to 'Uttaranchal Sanskrit Sansthan Haridwar'.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that it is important to promote the language in order to preserve India's ancient culture. He added that more attention should be paid to research work on Sanskrit language, Vedas, Puranas, and scripts.

"It is very important to promote Sanskrit, the mother of languages, so that along with preserving our ancient culture, the trend of youth towards the Sanskrit language can be increased," he said.

He further added that youth should have good knowledge of the language and that it should have a wide influence in the society for which special attention should be paid to research work besides promoting the language.

—ANI