Digital India Is Becoming A Vehicle Of Transparency In The Country: Modi

Varanasi: Claiming that Make in India is the extension of One District, One Product (ODOP) of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Digital India is becoming a vehicle for transparency in the country.

"When high-speed intranet will reach all parts of the country, then Digital India will give strength and identity to New India," he said.

PM also said Digital India is becoming a vehicle for transparency in reducing corruption and government dealings.

The PM also clarified that business becomes easy when life of ordinary man becomes simple. "When life of ordinary man becomes easy and simple, business and trade also becomes easy," he said. Mr Modi, who was in his parliamentary constituency to lay foundation and inaugurate projects with over Rs 279 crores besides launching a comprehensive pension management system of the telecommunication department, visited the exhibition of ODOP and releasing a coffee table book on Chalo Kumbh here on Saturday, claimed that entire Poorvanchal including Varanasi has turned into a hub of handicraft.

"Entire Punvanchal including Varanasi is the hub of handwork. Whether it is related to clothes, carpet or clay or metal utensils, art is present in every particle", said PM Modi.

PM said the central and state government is trying everything possible to continue this tradition.

He also said that river Ganga has become cleaner which shows the commitment of the government.

In UP, the PM said MSME?sector is part of tradition as the state is the hub of small businesses. "MSME sector employees the largest number of people," he said.

He said one district-one product (ODOP) of is an extension of Make in India' campaign.

"All the projects that have been inaugurated or launched here today, the main principles are ease of living and ease of doing business. The relation between the two is directly related to the success of business. Centre is committed to making 'Make in India' campaign stronger.

He also clarified that he is no more a guest in Varanasi. "I'm not a guest in Varanasi. You've made me one of your own," he said.

The programmee was also addressed by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state MSME minister Satyadeo Pachauri. UP governor Ram Naik and state BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present. UNI