Digest for domestic stories for week Apr 4 - Apr 10, 2020

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 deaths inched towards 100 on Saturday and the count of confirmed infections rose by a new single-day record of over 600 to cross 3,600, but the government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30 per cent of detected cases.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion on the coronavirus crisis on Saturday and resolved to deploy the full strength of the Indo-US partnership to fight the global pandemic.

Mumbai/New Delhi: As India reached the halfway point in the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Saturday, some states and rail and airline operators were considering measures to relax restrictions in phases from April 15.

Sunday

New Delhi: Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s appeal to show the nation''s "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus with this symbolic gesture.

New Delhi: The government on Sunday directed all district heads to ensure seamless functioning of pharma units making devices and medicines, while the education minister said a decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken on April 14 after a review of the coronavirus threat in an indication that the 21-day lockdown could be lifted as scheduled.

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator, Jeevan, at its Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory that could save thousands of lives at a time the country is grappling with a shortage of the medical equipment in its fight against coronavirus.

Monday

New Delhi: Cautioning people to be ready for a "long fight" against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told his ministers to make plans for slowly exiting the ongoing lockdown and to contain the economic impact of the deadly virus pandemic, including by reducing dependence on other countries.

New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

New Delhi: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Monday put all zoos across the country on "highest" alert and asked them to collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger at a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus.

Tuesday

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 5,200 on Tuesday amid hectic discussions for a possible extension of the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14 as several states announced plans to ramp up their testing infrastructure and put in place strong ''cluster containment'' plans in areas identified as hotspots of the outbreak.

New Delhi: An ordinance to amend a law to reduce the salaries of Members of Parliament by 30 per cent for one year "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic" was promulgated on Tuesday.

New Delhi: India has decided to partially lift a ban on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, paving the way for its supply to the US and several other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday

New Delhi: Dashing hopes of a complete exit from the ongoing lockdown in one go, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country is facing a "social emergency" like situation as well as serious economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which showed a sharp spike in the infections, taking the nationwide tally to over 5,600 with at least 181 deaths.

New Delhi: The ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat coronavirus is likely to be extended by the government beyond April 14, the Congress indicated on Wednesday after a meeting of floor leaders of various political parties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there.

Thursday

New Delhi: From making masks mandatory to restricting movement of people in areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, authorities across several states on Thursday beefed up surveillance and enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak as the nationwide tally of confirmed cases crossed 6,600 with at least 227 dead.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced a financial package of Rs 15,000 crore to ramp up the overall healthcare infrastructure in tackling the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 6,500 people and has left at least 196 dead in the country.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till April 30, the first state to do so while the Centre weighs the proposal by many states to expand the duration of the shutdown in the face of the burgeoning COVID 19 crisis.

Friday

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 7,500 on Friday with more than 250 deaths as several places including Delhi and Mumbai reported further spread of the deadly virus and Punjab became the second state to extend the lockdown beyond April 14, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets chief ministers to take stock of the situation.

Chandigarh: Punjab on Friday extended the lockdown to fight coronavirus up to May 1, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so as its count of COVID-19 cases rose to 151 and the government feared that the outbreak is heading towards the community transmission stage.

New Delhi: Amid concerns over the export of hydroxychloroquine, which is being seen as a drug that may counter coronavirus, the government on Friday said India has received requests from several nations for the medicine and a decision has been taken to export the surplus drug, while keeping a sufficient buffer of stocks for the country. PTI