Digest for domestic stories for week Apr 25 - May 1, 2020

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients crossed 26,000 on Saturday with fresh cases getting detected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and the national capital among other places, but the government said the daily growth rate has dipped to 6 per cent and some states began relaxing some lockdown conditions by allowing more shops to open.

New Delhi: States and Union Territories have been asked to put on hold the use of COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked by apex health research body the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), official sources said on Saturday.

New Delhi: Neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items have been allowed to open but those located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3.

Sunday

New Delhi: As India recorded the highest one-day rise of 1,975 coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID-19 was truly "people-driven" and this was the "only way" to overcome the pandemic with the road ahead expected to figure in his upcoming discussions with chief ministers.

New Delhi: The CBI on Sunday arrested DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan from a Mahabaleshwar-based quarantine facility, nearly 50 days after booking them in a case of bribery against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, officials said.

Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday after 440 more people were found infected, a health official said.

Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said economy needs to be given importance too while fighting COVID-19 and asked chief ministers to plan for the way ahead after two phases of lockdowns end on May 3. He also cautioned that the danger is far from over, while Health Ministry said a record number of 60 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi: A total of 85 districts in 25 states and Union territories have not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 14 days, while 16 districts have not registered new coronavirus infections in 28 days, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual fund, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes.

Tuesday

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the Health Ministry said there is not enough evidence as yet to back plasma therapy as its treatment.

New Delhi: Banks have "technically" written off a whopping Rs 68,607 crore in outstanding loans of top 50 wilful defaulters, including of firms belonging to fugitive economic offenders Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, till September 30, 2019, according to details provided by the Reserve Bank of India to an RTI query.

New Delhi: The New Development Bank of the BRICS grouping will set aside USD 15 billion to help its members tide over the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced after a meeting of the five-nation bloc.

Wednesday

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan, as much at home in the philosophical Hollywood' film "The Life of Pi" as in mainstream Bollywood's "Piku", died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 54.

New Delhi: Many districts will get "considerable relaxations" beginning May 4 as the ongoing nationwide lockdown has resulted in "tremendous gains" in the COVID-19 fight, the government said on Wednesday after it paved the way for lakhs of migrant workers and students stranded at various places for over a month to return to their homes including by crossing state borders.

New Delhi: Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Thursday

New Delhi: Authorities across states on Thursday began preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers and students reach their homes from different parts of the country where they are stranded for over a month due to the COVID-19 lockdown, even as the deadly virus infection spread further to take the nationwide tally of positive cases to over 34,000 and the death toll crossed 1,100.

New Delhi: The doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days in the country as against the 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed and the case fatality has been recorded at 3.2 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea against the Centre''s Central Vista project which covers a 3-km stretch, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and includes construction of new parliament building.

Friday

New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on how the labour force can propel India''s growth and reviewed the performance of the aviation and power sectors, with a focus on reducing costs and making them more efficient.

New Delhi/Ranchi: The first special train ferrying over 1,200 stranded migrant labourers from Telangana to Jharkhand reached its destination Hatia Friday night, from where the state government would take them to their respective districts in sanitised buses, following COVID-19 protocols.

New Delhi: India will now be under lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air travel, trains and inter-state road transport for the general public while educational institutions, theatres, malls, hotels and bars will also remain shut, the government announced on Friday but gave some relaxations for various business activities and people''s movement within areas with limited or no COVID-19 cases. PTI