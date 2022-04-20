DIG finds cop sloshed during inspection

Saharsa (Bihar): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Bihar was found in an intoxicated state by the DIG while he was on a surprise inspection following which the ASI was arrested.

The incident has been reported from the Saurabazar police station in Bihar's Saharsa.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Pranav Kumar Praveen of the Kosi area upon reaching there for a surprise inspection found the ASI, Omprakash Ram, drunk.

Subsequently, the DIG directed the Station House Officer to take prompt action.

Saharsa Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh said that the ASI was examined at the Sadar Hospital where it was confirmed that he was drunk.

According to sources, clarification has also been sought from the accused ASI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently instructed that if a policeman is found in a state of intoxication, strictest action should be taken against him.

The liquor ban law has been in force since 2016 in Bihar. The law prohibits the sale and consumption of any kind of liquor.

