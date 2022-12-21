Pauri (The Hawk): P Renuka Devi bagged SKOCH Award 2022 for intiating Operation Kamdhenu in Pauri of Uttarakhand. Meant to serve stray animals, Operation Kamdhenu came up in Pauri district of Uttarakhand in the year 2021.

At the initiative of the Pauri SSP and now DIG ( Law & Order) P Renuka Devi Operation Kamdhenu save lives of numerous stray animals. P Renuka Devi was quite perturbed over frequent death and injuries to the stray animals in the road mishaps in Pauri.

Besides getting injured, the stray animals were also a cause of traffic congestion in the hill district. P Renuka Devi established coordination between District Administration, Animal Husbandry Department, and Municipal authorities to make Operation Kamdhenu a big success. She was presented with the coveted SKOCH Award-2022 at a function held in New Delhi recently.

Even Uttarakhand 'Gao Sewa' is now trying to implement Operation Kamdhenu in other parts of the state. Set up in 2003 by SKOCH Group Development Foundation, this award is provided to individuals, organisations and states who tried to come up with innovative methods towards the betterment of society. ““Significantly, P Renuka Devi also bagged SKOCH Award-2021 for her Community Basket initiative during 2020-21.