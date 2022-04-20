Different Regulatory Timelines For COVID Vaccine No Issue, Oxford Trial Chief Says

London: Regulators might approve different coronavirus vaccines candidates at different times but that is not a problem, the chief trial investigator for the shot developed at Oxford University said on Wednesday.

"I would not imagine that either developers can submit for approval in all regulatory authorities at the same time, or that all regulatory authorities will take the same time for approval," Oxford's Andrew Pollard told lawmakers.

"I think it is likely that we will have some regulatory approvals happening before others. And I don't see that as a problem."—Reuters