Diet chart to look perfect on D-day

New Delhi: Plan out a healthy diet chart a month ahead of your wedding, if you want all your bulges and excess fat to disappear, says an expert. Nutritionist and wellness expert Preeti Seth suggests how: Sample diet plan One month before your wedding: * Early morning: Two glasses of water and 10 almonds * Breakfast: One bowl of oats porridge or poha or upma or sandwich * Midmorning: One bowl of fruits and a glass of buttermilk * Lunch: Salad and two bran rotis or one cup of brown rice, vegetables and pulses * Evening: One cup of green tea and a fist of sprouts or roasted chickpeas * Dinner: Soup or salad and two bran rotis, vegetables * Bedtime: One cup of slim milk Plan a week before marriage: * Early morning: Two glasses of water and 10 almonds * Breakfast: A toasted multigrain bread and a glass of milk * Midmorning: A bowl of fruits * Lunch: Salad and a bran roti or half a cup of brown rice, vegetables and pulses * Evening: One glass of fruit juice and a fist of sprouts or roasted chickpeas * Dinner: Soup or salad and a bran roti and vegetables * Bedtime: A cup of slim milk IANS