Diesel prices steady across metros on Sunday

New Delhi: Diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros on Sunday with the fuel being priced at Rs 73.27 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata too, diesel prices were the same as on Saturday, at Rs 79.81, Rs 78.58 and Rs 76.77 a litre, respectively.

On Saturday, its price fell 13 paise in all the four major cities.

While diesel prices have somewhat declined in the past one week, OMCs have kept the petrol prices steady.

Petrol prices were unchanged for the fifth consecutive day at Rs 82.08, Rs 88.73, Rs 85.04 and Rs 83.57 a litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata respectively.

The price of transportation fuel may remain steady or fall in coming days as global crude prices have shown some indication of softening over expectation of a prolonged demand squeeze over Covid-19 disruptions.

